Full Year 2023 Mirait One Corp Earnings Presentation Transcript

May 19, 2023 / NTS GMT

Presentation

May 19, 2023 / NTS GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Nakayama Toshiki

MIRAIT ONE Corporation - President, CEO & Director



=====================

Nakayama Toshiki - MIRAIT ONE Corporation - President, CEO & Director



Thank you very much for attending this meeting today despite your busy schedule. Today, I would like to go over our results for the last fiscal year.



There will be 3 parts to today's presentation. First, on the financial results of last fiscal year. This will be Slide #4. Last fiscal year, we revised our earnings forecast downward at the announcement of the third quarter results. And the actual results, both orders received and net sales were almost in line with the revised forecast.



Operating income exceeded the forecast as a result of company-wide efforts.



Now first, let us look at orders received. On the slide, it would be this part in green. For the previous fiscal year, the environmental and social innovation business included JPY 58 billion in construction