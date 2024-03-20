Canadian Natural Resources Ltd's Dividend Analysis

Assessing the Sustainability and Growth of CNQ's Dividends

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $1.05 per share, payable on 2024-04-05, with the ex-dividend date set for 2024-03-14. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into Canadian Natural Resources Ltd's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does Canadian Natural Resources Ltd Do?

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd is an independent crude oil and natural gas exploration, development, and production company. The Company's exploration and production operations are focused in North America, largely in Western Canada; the United Kingdom (UK) portion of the North Sea, and Cote d'Ivoire and South Africa in Offshore Africa. The Company's exploration and production activities are conducted in three geographic segments: North America, the North Sea, and Offshore Africa. These activities include the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company has two divisions; Oil Sands Mining and Upgrading Midstream and Refining. It derives a majority of its revenue from North America.

A Glimpse at Canadian Natural Resources Ltd's Dividend History

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 2001. Dividends are currently distributed on a quarterly basis. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Breaking Down Canadian Natural Resources Ltd's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Canadian Natural Resources Ltd currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 3.85% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 3.99%. This suggests an expectation of increased dividend payments over the next 12 months.

Over the past three years, Canadian Natural Resources Ltd's annual dividend growth rate was 29.60%. Extended to a five-year horizon, this rate decreased to 23.60% per year. And over the past decade, Canadian Natural Resources Ltd's annual dividends per share growth rate stands at an impressive 17.90%.

Based on Canadian Natural Resources Ltd's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Canadian Natural Resources Ltd stock as of today is approximately 11.11%.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-12-31, Canadian Natural Resources Ltd's dividend payout ratio is 0.48.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks Canadian Natural Resources Ltd's profitability 7 out of 10 as of 2023-12-31, suggesting good profitability prospects. The company has reported net profit in 7 years out of past 10 years.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd's growth rank of 7 out of 10 suggests that the company's growth trajectory is good relative to its competitors.

Revenue is the lifeblood of any company, and Canadian Natural Resources Ltd's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd's revenue has increased by approximately 35.80% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 84.33% of global competitors.

Engaging Conclusion: Dividend Prospects and Investment Considerations

In conclusion, Canadian Natural Resources Ltd's consistent dividend payments, robust dividend growth rate, manageable payout ratio, solid profitability, and promising growth metrics paint a picture of a company with a strong commitment to shareholder returns. The balance between returning profits to shareholders and reinvesting in the business suggests that CNQ is well-positioned to sustain its dividends in the foreseeable future, making it an attractive option for value investors focused on income-generating stocks. As you contemplate your next investment move, consider how Canadian Natural Resources Ltd fits into your portfolio strategy. Will its dividend performance continue to provide the stability and growth you're looking for?

