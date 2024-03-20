Digital Realty Trust Inc's Dividend Analysis

An In-Depth Look at Digital Realty Trust Inc's Upcoming Dividend and Financial Health

Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $1.22 per share, payable on 2024-03-28, with the ex-dividend date set for 2024-03-14. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into Digital Realty Trust Inc's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does Digital Realty Trust Inc Do?

Digital Realty Trust Inc operates over 300 data centers across the globe, offering a variety of services from retail co-location to full-scale "cold shells" for large cloud service providers. The company, which functions as a real estate investment trust, has shifted its focus towards delivering higher-level services, catering to clients' IT needs. With a significant footprint spanning five continents and nearly 40 million rentable square feet, Digital Realty Trust Inc is a key player in the data center space.

A Glimpse at Digital Realty Trust Inc's Dividend History

Since 2004, Digital Realty Trust Inc has established a reputation for consistent dividend payments, distributed quarterly. Recognized as a dividend achiever, the company has increased its dividend annually, marking a commendable track record of financial commitment to its shareholders.

Below is a chart showcasing the annual Dividends Per Share to track historical trends.

Breaking Down Digital Realty Trust Inc's Dividend Yield and Growth

Digital Realty Trust Inc boasts a trailing dividend yield of 3.33% and a forward dividend yield of 3.33%, indicating consistent dividend expectations over the next year. Over the past three years, the company's annual dividend growth rate was 2.90%, which climbs to 3.90% over a five-year period, and stands at 5.00% over the past decade.

Considering Digital Realty Trust Inc's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost for the company's stock is approximately 4.03%.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

The sustainability of Digital Realty Trust Inc's dividend can be gauged by examining the dividend payout ratio. With a ratio of 6.47 as of 2023-12-31, there are concerns about the sustainability of the company's dividend. However, the profitability rank of 7 out of 10 suggests robust earnings potential, supported by a decade of positive net income, which could mitigate these concerns.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

Digital Realty Trust Inc's growth rank of 7 out of 10 indicates a strong trajectory when compared to its competitors. The company's revenue per share and 3-year revenue growth rate, averaging 6.00% annually, outperform 64.89% of global competitors. Additionally, the 3-year EPS growth rate of 11.70% per year and a 5-year EBITDA growth rate of -1.10%, which outperforms 38.75% of global competitors, further reinforce the company's capacity for sustained growth and dividends.

Concluding Insights on Digital Realty Trust Inc's Dividends

For value investors, Digital Realty Trust Inc presents an intriguing dividend profile, with a history of consistent growth and a forward-looking approach underscored by its robust profitability and growth metrics. While the payout ratio raises questions about dividend sustainability, the company's financial health and growth prospects suggest a capacity to maintain its dividend commitments. Investors should continue to monitor these aspects to make well-informed decisions regarding Digital Realty Trust Inc's dividends.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice.

