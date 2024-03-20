Global Indemnity Group LLC Reports Significant Turnaround in 2023 Earnings

GBLI Sees Net Income Surge and Adjusted Operating Income Per Share Climb by 125%

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Net Income: Reported a net income of $25.0 million for 2023, a substantial improvement from a net loss of $1.3 million in 2022.
  • Adjusted Operating Income Per Share: Increased by 125% to $1.96 in 2023, up from $0.87 in 2022.
  • Gross Written Premiums: Decreased by 42.8% to $416.4 million in 2023 from $727.6 million in 2022.
  • Book Value Per Share: Increased by 8.2% to $47.53 at the end of 2023, including dividends paid.
  • Combined Ratio: Slightly increased to 99.7% in 2023 from 98.8% in 2022.
  • Investment Income: Net investment income saw a significant increase of 101% to $55.4 million in 2023.
  • Segment Performance: Penn-America segment's accident year combined ratio improved to 95.2% in 2023 from 96.5% in 2022.
Article's Main Image

On March 13, 2024, Global Indemnity Group LLC (GBLI, Financial) released its 8-K filing, detailing a significant turnaround in its financial performance for the year ended December 31, 2023. The company, a provider of specialty property and casualty insurance coverages in the United States and reinsurance globally, reported a net income available to shareholders of $25.0 million, a stark contrast to the net loss of $1.3 million in the previous year. This performance is particularly noteworthy given the challenges faced by the insurance industry, including market volatility and regulatory changes.

GBLI's adjusted operating income per share saw a remarkable increase of 125% to $1.96, driven by a strong performance in its Penn-America excess and surplus lines insurance business, which achieved a 95.2% accident year combined ratio. Additionally, the company's net investment income doubled to $55.4 million, contributing significantly to the bottom line. The reduction of gross written premium in its Non-Core Operations by 86% reflects the company's strategic focus on its core segments.

The company's financial strength is further underscored by an 8.2% increase in book value per share to $47.53, inclusive of dividends paid during the year. This metric is a key indicator of the company's intrinsic value and financial health, appealing to value investors looking for long-term growth potential.

1767896113622446080.png

Financial Highlights and Segment Performance

GBLI's consolidated combined ratio slightly increased to 99.7% in 2023, up from 98.8% in the previous year. The Penn-America segment, which includes Wholesale Commercial, Programs, InsurTech, and Assumed Reinsurance, reported a combined ratio of 103.6%, while the Non-Core Operations segment improved to 87.9%. The company's strategic decision to re-evaluate and manage its business through these two segments has been instrumental in driving profitability and streamlining operations.

The company's balance sheet remains robust, with cash and invested assets totaling $1,390.4 million, an increase from $1,342.6 million in 2022. Shareholders' equity also saw a healthy increase to $648.8 million, up from $626.2 million the previous year.

In summary, Global Indemnity Group LLC's 2023 financial results reflect a company that has successfully navigated the complexities of the insurance market, delivering value to its shareholders through strategic management and a strong focus on its core business segments. The company's performance is indicative of its resilience and adaptability in a challenging economic environment.

For more detailed financial information and the full earnings report, please refer to the company's 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Global Indemnity Group LLC for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.