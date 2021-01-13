Jan 13, 2021 / 02:10PM GMT

Tae Jin Park - JPMorgan Chase & Co. - Senior Country Officer & Location Head of Korea



Hi, I'm TJ Park, senior country officer for JPMorgan Korea. Today, I'm very pleased and honored to introduce John Rim as a presenter for Samsung Biologics. John took the helm of Samsung Biologics in December 2020 to lead the exco's phase as the new CEO and President of the company. Since he joined Samsung Biologics in 2018, he contributed to the expansion of the global business portfolio and operational excellence as Executive Vice President. John has served in a variety of senior leadership roles throughout his 35 years of experience in the biopharmaceutical industry.



Today, he will share his vision and Samsung Biologics' strategic direction in this challenging environment. Without further ado, let me hand it over to John Rim.



John Chongbo Rim - Samsung Biologics Co.,Ltd. - CEO, President & Director



Thank you, TJ, for the kind introduction. Good morning, good evening, everybody. It's great to be here with you today. I'm John Rim, CEO of Samsung Biologics.