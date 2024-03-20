Morning Brew: Nvidia and Super Micro Surge on Analyst Upgrades, Mixed Stock Futures

Stock futures were mixed in early Wednesday trading, following a record high for the S&P 500, which surged despite the release of hotter-than-expected Consumer Price Index data. Dow futures (INDU) were +0.1%, S&P futures (SPX) were near even, and Nasdaq 100 futures (NDX:IND) were -0.2%. This comes as investors digest a variety of news, from analyst upgrades to legislative actions against TikTok.

Nvidia (NVDA, Financial) and Super Micro Computer (SMCI, Financial) received a boost from Bank of America analysts, who increased their price targets ahead of Nvidia's annual GTC event. The event, known as "AI Woodstock," is anticipated to showcase the growing influence of generative artificial intelligence. Despite a slight premarket dip, Nvidia remains a dominant player in the global AI accelerator market, which is expected to significantly expand in the coming years.

Microsoft (MSFT, Financial) has initiated price hikes for its cloud and on-premise products in several global markets, a move that could lead to incremental revenue gains. The adjustments aim to standardize pricing across different geographies, reflecting the local currency's exchange rate to the U.S. dollar. Further price adjustments are expected as Microsoft continues to evaluate its pricing strategy.

Amazon (AMZN, Financial) is under scrutiny from U.S. regulators over the fees it charges merchants. However, Wells Fargo analysts believe that the increased Fulfilled by Amazon (FBA) fees will enhance the company's profitability and operating income margin. The new fee structure is expected to encourage merchants towards the "Seller Fulfilled Prime" program, potentially increasing Amazon's revenue.

The European Union's parliament has endorsed the world's first legislation to regulate artificial intelligence, setting a global standard for trustworthy AI. This landmark legislation aims to regulate AI applications minimally but as much as necessary, benefiting Europe's talent pool and establishing a blueprint for AI regulation worldwide.

Tesla (TSLA, Financial) faced a downgrade from Wells Fargo, citing potential risks from further price cuts. The downgrade reflects concerns over Tesla's valuation premium compared to its peers and the potential impact on its bottom line. Despite being an EV and battery tech leader, Tesla's stock valuation appears to be at risk according to the analysis.

Among other notable stock movements, ShiftPixy (PIXY, Financial), Minim (MINM, Financial), and MicroCloud Hologram (HOLO, Financial) saw significant gains, while Surgepays (SURG, Financial), Latham Group (SWIM, Financial), and reAlpha Tech Corp. (AIRE, Financial) experienced declines. These movements highlight the dynamic nature of the stock market and the diverse factors influencing stock prices.

Gaxos (GXAI, Financial) announced the acquisition of rights to use AI-enabled technology from the biohacking app "Ultiself," marking a significant step in the development of Gaxos Health. This collaboration aims to integrate advanced AI technology into health applications, potentially revolutionizing the way health services are delivered.

Copper prices reached a seven-month high in London and a nearly two-year peak in China, driven by a production cut agreement among China's top copper smelters. The agreement, aimed at addressing income drops due to ore supply tightness and increased global smelting capacity, underscores the strategic importance of copper in the global economy.

Williams-Sonoma (WSM, Financial) announced a significant dividend increase, reflecting the company's strong financial position and commitment to delivering shareholder value. The increased dividend is a testament to Williams-Sonoma's robust performance and optimistic outlook for the future.

