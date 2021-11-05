Nov 05, 2021 / NTS GMT
Presentation
Nov 05, 2021 / NTS GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Hiroyuki Ohsawa
mixi, Inc. - CFO, MD of Corporate Support Operations, Corporate Officer & Director
* Koki Kimura
mixi, Inc. - President & Representative Director
=====================
Koki Kimura - mixi, Inc. - President & Representative Director
Thank you for taking time out of your busy schedule to join us in the financial results briefing. This is Koki Kimura, President and Representative Director. Today, together with Director and CFO Hiroyuki Ohsawa, we will go over the financial status, business status, revision of earnings projections and policies going forward.
Please turn to Page 3, which shows executive summary. Some businesses performed better than others. In light of the situation of TIPSTAR and Monster Strike, we have decided to revise our earnings projections, which will be explained in detail later.
I now pass the microphone to CFO Ohsawa.
Hiroyuki Ohsawa - mixi,
Q2 2022 Mixi Inc Earnings Presentation Transcript
Nov 05, 2021 / NTS GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...