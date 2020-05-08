Full Year 2020 UT Group Co Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript

May 08, 2020 / NTS GMT

Presentation

May 08, 2020 / NTS GMT



Corporate Participants

* Yoichi Wakayama

UT Group Co., Ltd. - President & Representative Director



Yoichi Wakayama - UT Group Co., Ltd. - President & Representative Director



Hello. And thank you for tuning in. I am pleased to present our full year financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020. I'd like to go through the numbers first, and then I'm going to share with you our outlook for this fiscal year and the next and how much this coronavirus outbreak will impact our business. So let's get started.



Let me start with a very high level overview. Net sales remain above the JPY 100 billion mark, and operating profit also stays above JPY 8 billion for the fiscal year ended March 2020. Now when you think back to the beginning of the last fiscal year, the goal we set was to earn JPY 10 billion in operating profit as we were poised to celebrate our 25th anniversary. We were actually off to a good start last year to achieve JPY 100