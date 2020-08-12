Aug 12, 2020 / NTS GMT

Yoichi Wakayama - UT Group Co., Ltd. - President & Representative Director



Let me explain about details of our first quarter results. I'm starting with topics. In the first quarter, as we were under the COVID-19 pandemic, we took several actions to enhance our revenue-generation capability to prepare for next pickup of demand.



First of all, UT Global, operating managerial agency services for foreign technical interns were absorbed and merged into UT Aim for better efficiency as we were not able to expect immediate recovery of demand under the current COVID-19 pandemic. Then we have split our company, UT Technology into 2 parts to offer one-stop service to our clients, mainly by UT Aim. Design and development engineer dispatch business focusing on manufacturing sector was integrated with UT Aim as strong synergy impact could be expected; and then remaining part of the UT Technology, concentrating on the IT sector. This reorganization was to build up an organization, which offer high level of convenience to our clients. In addition to that, we made a decision to sell the web development engineer