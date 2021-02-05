Q3 2021 UT Group Co Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript

Feb 05, 2021 / NTS GMT

Presentation

Feb 05, 2021 / NTS GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Yoichi Wakayama

UT Group Co., Ltd. - President & Representative Director



=====================

Yoichi Wakayama - UT Group Co., Ltd. - President & Representative Director



I would like to present the results of the third quarter, key topics for the period, our outlook going forward and the progress towards our medium-term plan.



First of all, the key topics for the period. A key issue is how COVID-19 has affected our business. As you can see from the graph, the impact of the suspension and closure of operations largely tapered in the second quarter and was close to 0 by the third quarter. Similarly, the reduction or cancellation of dispatched workers caused by production adjustments at clients decreased considerably in the second quarter and was basically 0 in the third quarter.



Looking back, we can see that the impact of COVID-19 arose mainly in the first quarter with a partial impact on the second quarter and a recovery in