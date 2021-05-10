Full Year 2021 UT Group Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 10, 2021 / NTS GMT

Yoichi Wakayama - UT Group Co., Ltd. - President & Representative Director



I will now begin the review of our financial results for the fiscal year ended 31st of March 2021. Today's briefing will cover highlights from the period, an overview of fiscal March '21 results, our earnings forecast and outlook for fiscal March '22 and our policy on sustainability.



Looking first at the highlights. Both revenue and technical employees significantly exceeded historical highs in fiscal March '21, as in our results announcement.



I will now look at developments over the year. First, we started the year with limited visibility and high uncertainty, especially with COVID-19 infections spreading globally.



Looking at the results in overview. Here, we see the market size of manufacturing dispatch and outsourced services and our group share of each. Clearly, the manufacturing dispatch market grew from just under JPY 2 trillion to over JPY 2.5 trillion over the past few years. The market then reached a turning point in 2019 with U.S.-China trade friction, and contracted in 2020, especially owing