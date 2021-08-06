Q1 2022 UT Group Co Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript

Aug 06, 2021 / NTS GMT

Presentation

Corporate Participants

* Yoichi Wakayama

UT Group Co., Ltd. - President, CEO & Representative Director



Let me explain about our results in the first quarter of the year. Here's the agenda topics as we finished the first quarter of the year: Financial results of the quarter, earnings forecast and outlook for this year. Then I also explained about current progress of medium-term business plan.



Starting from topics. In summary, market is recovering, and we received strong demand. So I want to explain about the market and our performance. As our customers' production activities have been recovering, the demand for personnel has also been recovering rapidly. Left from here, is last fiscal year, and the right is current. As you can see from this chart, earlier in last year, demands were weak due to the COVID-19, then started recovering from second half, and we were