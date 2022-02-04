Q3 2022 UT Group Co Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript

Feb 04, 2022 / NTS GMT

Presentation

Feb 04, 2022 / NTS GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Yoichi Wakayama

UT Group Co., Ltd. - President, CEO & Representative Director



=====================

Yoichi Wakayama - UT Group Co., Ltd. - President, CEO & Representative Director



Thanks for tuning in. I am happy to walk you through our third quarter results. Today, let me first give you an update on the progress regarding the execution of our fourth medium-term business plan. And then I'm going to run through the third quarter results before talking about the full year earnings guidance and the business outlook for the next fiscal year and beyond. So let's get started.



These are the key highlights of the third quarter results. Overall, we are growing at a very brisk pace, thanks in large part to the enormous demand for labor. That is why we have been hiring aggressively. That is why the number of our technical employees hit an all-time high of over 30,000 at the end of December last year, which was extremely exciting because we finally