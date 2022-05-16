Full Year 2022 UT Group Co Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript

May 16, 2022 / 04:00AM GMT

Presentation

May 16, 2022 / 04:00AM GMT



Corporate Participants

* Yoichi Wakayama

UT Group Co., Ltd. - President, CEO & Representative Director



Thanks for joining in for our full year earnings report for fiscal year 2022. Let's get started. I want to begin with the key highlights. Over the past year, our focus has been on increasing the market share. And today, we hire more technical employees than ever before in the company's history, and our net sales are at an all-time high. I'm going to give you an update on these 4 topics today. Let's dive into the key highlights first.



As I said, the number of our technical employees and net sales are at an all-time high in fiscal year 2022. We are now hiring more than 1,400 mid-career employees a month on average. We hire more employees a month than any other players in this industry and perhaps any other companies in Japan. Hiring more leads to