Q2 2019 Link and Motivation Inc Earnings Presentation Transcript

* Hideki Sakashita

Link and Motivation Inc. - President & Representative Director

* Hiroyuki Kitsuu

Link and Motivation Inc. - Director

* Takashi Oguri

Link and Motivation Inc. - Director

* Yoshihisa Ozasa

Link and Motivation Inc. - Chairman of the Board



=====================

Yoshihisa Ozasa - Link and Motivation Inc. - Chairman of the Board



I am Ozasa, Chairman and Representative Director of Link and Motivation. I will start earnings presentation for the first half of 2019. Here's today's presentation agenda. Firstly, I'll give you a company overview; secondly, business report; thirdly, future management policy and revision and results forecast; fourthly, report and conditions by business; fifthly, report and conditions by organization; and lastly, announcement of share repurchase.



Let me move on to a company overview. This page shows operating structure of the Link and Motivation Group.