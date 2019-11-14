Q3 2019 Link and Motivation Inc Earnings Presentation Transcript

Nov 14, 2019 / NTS GMT
Presentation
Nov 14, 2019 / NTS GMT
Corporate Participants
* Hideki Sakashita
Link and Motivation Inc. - President & Representative Director
* Hiroyuki Kitsu
Link and Motivation Inc. - Director
* Takashi Oguri
Link and Motivation Inc. - Director
* Yoshihisa Ozasa
Link and Motivation Inc. - Chairman of the Board
Yoshihisa Ozasa - Link and Motivation Inc. - Chairman of the Board
I am Ozasa, Chairman and Representative Director of Link and Motivation. I will start earnings presentation for the 9 months of 2019.
Here is today's presentation agenda. Firstly, I will give you a company overview; secondly, business report; thirdly, I'll report on conditions by business in some detail; fourthly, conclusion of agreement to make OpenWork Inc., a subsidiary; fifthly, incubation business update.
Let me move on to the first item, a company overview. This page shows operating structure of our group: Organizational Development
