Feb 13, 2020 / NTS GMT
Presentation
Corporate Participants
* Hideki Sakashita
Link and Motivation Inc. - President & Representative Director
* Hiroyuki Kitsu
Link and Motivation Inc. - Director
* Takashi Oguri
Link and Motivation Inc. - Director
* Yoshihisa Ozasa
Link and Motivation Inc. - Chairman of the Board
Yoshihisa Ozasa - Link and Motivation Inc. - Chairman of the Board
I am Ozasa, Chairman and Representative Director of Link and Motivation. I'll start earnings presentation for fiscal year ended December 2019.
Here's today's agenda. Firstly, I will give you a company overview; secondly, business report, announcement of consolidated results for 2019. Thirdly, each director in-charge will report on conditions by business. Fourthly, I'll report on conditions by organization and engagement ratings of each group company. Fifthly, I will discuss 2020 forecast.
Now I will give you a company overview. This page shows
Feb 13, 2020 / NTS GMT
