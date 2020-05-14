Q1 2020 Link and Motivation Inc Earnings Presentation Transcript

May 14, 2020 / NTS GMT

Presentation

Corporate Participants

* Yoshihisa Ozasa

Link and Motivation Inc. - Chairman of the Board



I am Ozasa, Chairman and Representative Director of Link and Motivation. I will start earnings presentation for the first quarter of 2020. Here is today's agenda: firstly, company overview; secondly, business report for the first quarter; thirdly, conditions and outlook by division; and fourthly, forecast of financial results and dividends.



Firstly, I will give you a company overview. This page shows operating structure of our group, as shown in the 3 circles: Organizational Development Division, that provides support for creating organizations that individuals choose; Individual Development Division, that provides support for creating individuals that organizations choose; Matching Division, connecting the 2 businesses; and venture incubation. That is the operating structure of our company.

