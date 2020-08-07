Q2 2020 Link and Motivation Inc Earnings Presentation Transcript

Aug 07, 2020 / NTS GMT

Corporate Participants

* Hideki Sakashita

Link and Motivation Inc. - President & Representative Director

* Hiroyuki Kitsu

Link and Motivation Inc. - Director

* Takashi Oguri

Link and Motivation Inc. - Director



Hideki Sakashita - Link and Motivation Inc. - President & Representative Director



I am Hideki Sakashita, President and Representative Director of the Board of Link and Motivation. Today, I'm going to present our Q2 results on behalf of Mr. Ozasa, Chairman of Link and Motivation, who has been hospitalized for a leg injury.



So let's get started with our second quarter earnings briefing. Here is today's agenda. First, I'm going to give you an overview of our company. Second, I'm going to report on the consolidated financial results for our second quarter. Third, I'll touch upon the dividend payout and revisions to our financial forecast. Fourth, our officers will make a report on the business conditions