Aug 07, 2020 / NTS GMT
Presentation
Aug 07, 2020 / NTS GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Hideki Sakashita
Link and Motivation Inc. - President & Representative Director
* Hiroyuki Kitsu
Link and Motivation Inc. - Director
* Takashi Oguri
Link and Motivation Inc. - Director
=====================
Hideki Sakashita - Link and Motivation Inc. - President & Representative Director
I am Hideki Sakashita, President and Representative Director of the Board of Link and Motivation. Today, I'm going to present our Q2 results on behalf of Mr. Ozasa, Chairman of Link and Motivation, who has been hospitalized for a leg injury.
So let's get started with our second quarter earnings briefing. Here is today's agenda. First, I'm going to give you an overview of our company. Second, I'm going to report on the consolidated financial results for our second quarter. Third, I'll touch upon the dividend payout and revisions to our financial forecast. Fourth, our officers will make a report on the business conditions
Q2 2020 Link and Motivation Inc Earnings Presentation Transcript
Aug 07, 2020 / NTS GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...