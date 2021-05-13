Q1 2021 Link and Motivation Inc Earnings Presentation Transcript

May 13, 2021 / NTS GMT

Presentation

May 13, 2021 / NTS GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Hideki Sakashita

Link and Motivation Inc. - President & Representative Director

* Hiroyuki Kitsu

Link and Motivation Inc. - Director

* Takashi Oguri

Link and Motivation Inc. - Director

* Yoshihisa Ozasa

Link and Motivation Inc. - Chairman of the Board



=====================

Yoshihisa Ozasa - Link and Motivation Inc. - Chairman of the Board



I am Yoshihisa Ozasa, and I'm Chairman and the Representative Director of the Board of Link and Motivation. Welcome to the first quarter 2021 financial results webcast.



So let's get started. Here is today's agenda. First, I'll give you a brief introduction of our company. Second, I'm going to talk about our first quarter financial results. And the third and final item will be business reports and updates for each division.



So let's begin with the company overview. This diagram shows the operating structure of our group. We have 3 divisions: