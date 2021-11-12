Q3 2021 Link and Motivation Inc Earnings Presentation Transcript

Nov 12, 2021 / NTS GMT

Presentation

Nov 12, 2021



Corporate Participants

* Yoshihisa Ozasa

Link and Motivation Inc. - Chairman of the Board



I am Yoshihisa Ozasa-san, and I'm Chairman and Representative Director of the Board of Link and Motivation. Welcome to the third quarter 2021 financial results webcast. So let's get started.



Here is today's agenda. First, I will give you a brief introduction of our company. Second, I'm going to talk about our third quarter financial results. And then I'll share with you progress updates on our growth businesses, which we identified. Lastly, I want to talk about selection and concentration in order to strengthen our growth businesses, especially with regards to the divestiture of our domestic temp staff business.



So let's begin with the company overview. This diagram shows the operating structure of our group. Our mission is to provide opportunities to transform organizations and