Nov 12, 2021 / NTS GMT
Presentation
Nov 12, 2021 / NTS GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Yoshihisa Ozasa
Link and Motivation Inc. - Chairman of the Board
=====================
Yoshihisa Ozasa - Link and Motivation Inc. - Chairman of the Board
I am Yoshihisa Ozasa-san, and I'm Chairman and Representative Director of the Board of Link and Motivation. Welcome to the third quarter 2021 financial results webcast. So let's get started.
Here is today's agenda. First, I will give you a brief introduction of our company. Second, I'm going to talk about our third quarter financial results. And then I'll share with you progress updates on our growth businesses, which we identified. Lastly, I want to talk about selection and concentration in order to strengthen our growth businesses, especially with regards to the divestiture of our domestic temp staff business.
So let's begin with the company overview. This diagram shows the operating structure of our group. Our mission is to provide opportunities to transform organizations and
Q3 2021 Link and Motivation Inc Earnings Presentation Transcript
Nov 12, 2021 / NTS GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...