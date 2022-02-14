Feb 14, 2022 / NTS GMT

Presentation

Corporate Participants

* Ozasa Yoshihisa

Link and Motivation Inc. - Chairman of the Board



I am Yoshihisa Ozasa, Chairman and Representative Director of Link and Motivation Inc. I would like to start my presentation on the consolidated financial information for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.



This is the agenda for today. I will first give you the company overview, followed by the summary of the results for the group for 2021 with report of the consolidated financial results and a report on the status of the organization which we update every 6 months. I will then disclose the financial forecast for 2022 and then present the growth strategies centered on the Organizational Development Division.



I would like to start with the overview of our business. This is the operating structure of Link and Motivation. The mission of the company is, "Through motivation