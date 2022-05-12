Q1 2022 Link and Motivation Inc Earnings Presentation Transcript

May 12, 2022 / NTS GMT
Presentation
Corporate Participants
* Ozasa Yoshihisa
Link and Motivation Inc. - Chairman of the Board
Ozasa Yoshihisa - Link and Motivation Inc. - Chairman of the Board
I am Ozasa, Chairman and Representative Director of Link and Motivation. I'll start financial results briefing of Link and Motivation for the first quarter of 2022.
Here's today's agenda. Firstly, I'll give you a company overview. Secondly, business report, consolidated results for the first quarter. Thirdly, I'll report on progress and growth strategies centered on the Organizational Development Division.
Firstly, company overview. Our mission is: Through motivation engineering, we provide opportunities to transform organizations and individuals and create a more meaningful society.
We have 3 divisions: Organizational Development Division provides support for creating motivation companies that individuals choose. Individual Development Division provides support for creating
