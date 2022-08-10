Q2 2022 Link and Motivation Inc Earnings Presentation Transcript

Aug 10, 2022 / NTS GMT

Presentation

Aug 10, 2022 / NTS GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Ozasa Yoshihisa

Link and Motivation Inc. - Chairman of the Board



=====================

Ozasa Yoshihisa - Link and Motivation Inc. - Chairman of the Board



I am Yoshihisa Ozasa, and I am Chairman and Representative Director of the Board of Link and Motivation. Welcome to the Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results Webcast. So let's get started.



Here's today's agenda. First, I will give you our company overview. Second, I'm going to give you a group summary for the second quarter of 2022, where I'm going to talk about the consolidated financial results as well as the organizational status. And then I will give you an update on the progress on our growth strategies centered on the Organizational Development Division.



So let's begin with the company overview. Here is our mission. Through Motivation Engineering, we provide opportunities to transform organizations and individuals and create a more meaningful society.



On the right, you