Q3 2022 Link and Motivation Inc Earnings Presentation Transcript

Nov 11, 2022 / NTS GMT

Presentation

* Ozasa Yoshihisa

Link and Motivation Inc. - Chairman of the Board



Ozasa Yoshihisa - Link and Motivation Inc. - Chairman of the Board



I am Yoshihisa Ozasa, and I'm Chairman and Representative Director of the Board of Link and Motivation. Welcome to our earnings webcast for the 9 months ended September 30, 2022. So let's get started.



Here is today's agenda. First, I will give you our company overview. Second, I'm going to give you a business report. Third, I'll give you an update on the progress on our growth strategies centered on the Organizational Development Division. And lastly, I will talk about dividend increase.



So let's begin with the company overview. The diagram represents our operating structure, and here is our mission. Through Motivation Engineering, we provide opportunities to transform organizations and individuals and create a more meaningful society. We have 3 business divisions to accomplish our