Feb 13, 2023 / NTS GMT

Presentation

Feb 13, 2023 / NTS GMT



Corporate Participants

* Ozasa Yoshihisa

Link and Motivation Inc. - Chairman of the Board



Ozasa Yoshihisa - Link and Motivation Inc. - Chairman of the Board



I am Yoshihisa Ozasa, and I am Chairman and Representative Director of the Board of Link and Motivation. Welcome to our earnings webcast for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022.



So let's get started. Here is today's agenda. First, I will give you our company overview. Second, I'm going to give you the group summary for 2022, which consists of the report on our consolidated financial results and of the report on the organizational status. Third, I will share with you our forecast of 2023 results. Then I will briefly talk about our growth strategies centered on the Organizational Development Division. And lastly, I will talk about our shareholder returns policy.



So let's begin with the company overview. This diagram represents our operating structure. With Motivation Engineering as