Q1 2023 Link and Motivation Inc Earnings Presentation Transcript

May 12, 2023 / NTS GMT

Presentation

May 12, 2023 / NTS GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Ozasa Yoshihisa

Link and Motivation Inc. - Chairman of the Board



=====================

Ozasa Yoshihisa - Link and Motivation Inc. - Chairman of the Board



I am Ozasa, Chairman and Representative Director of Link and Motivation Inc. I will explain the consolidated financial information for the 3 months ended March 31, 2023. This is the agenda for today. First point is company overview. Second one is business report. And the third one is the progress of growth strategy centered on Organizational Development Division.



First, company overview. This is the mission of our group. Through motivation engineering, which is our core technology, we provide opportunities to transform organizations and individuals and create a more meaningful society. Under this mission, group companies are united. This slide shows our business structure. We have 3 divisions. The first one at the top is Organizational Development Division. It has 2 businesses of Consulting &