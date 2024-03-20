What's Driving World Kinect Corp's Surprising 17% Stock Rally?

23 minutes ago

World Kinect Corp (WKC, Financial) has experienced a notable fluctuation in its stock price recently. With a market capitalization of $1.5 billion, the current stock price stands at $24.99. Over the past week, WKC's stock has seen a decline of 3.17%, yet when looking at the past three months, there's a significant gain of 16.76%. According to GuruFocus's valuation metrics, the GF Value of WKC is currently $28.63, down from a past GF Value of $38.9. This indicates that the stock is modestly undervalued at present, compared to being significantly undervalued three months ago.

Introduction to World Kinect Corp

World Kinect Corp operates within the Oil & Gas industry, providing a range of energy management services. These services include supply fulfillment, energy procurement advisory, and transaction and payment management solutions. The company's operations are segmented into aviation, land, and marine, with the aviation segment being the primary revenue generator. 1767916379626958848.png

Assessing Profitability

WKC's Profitability Rank stands at 7/10, indicating a strong position within the industry. The company's operating margin is 0.50%, which is more competitive than 27.12% of its peers in the industry. In terms of return on equity, WKC's ROE is 2.68%, surpassing 38.03% of the companies in the sector. The return on assets (ROA) at 0.70% and return on invested capital (ROIC) at 5.69% also place WKC above the median of its industry counterparts. Furthermore, WKC has maintained profitability for 9 out of the past 10 years, outperforming 83.47% of 950 companies. 1767916399856087040.png

Growth Trajectory of World Kinect Corp

The company's Growth Rank is 6/10, reflecting a solid growth trajectory. WKC's 3-year revenue growth rate per share is an impressive 34.50%, which is higher than 83.04% of 855 companies in the same industry. The 5-year revenue growth rate per share stands at 10.20%, surpassing 63.98% of its industry peers. However, the 3-year and 5-year EPS without NRI growth rates are -12.90% and -10.60%, respectively, which are areas of concern when compared to industry standards. 1767916418579460096.png

Significant Shareholders in World Kinect Corp

Notable investors have taken significant positions in WKC, demonstrating confidence in the company's potential. Charles Brandes (Trades, Portfolio) holds 2,520,778 shares, representing 4.19% of the company, while HOTCHKIS & WILEY owns 400,191 shares, accounting for 0.66%. Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio) also has a stake in the company with 112,613 shares, equating to 0.19%.

Competitive Landscape

When compared to its competitors, WKC holds its ground with a market cap of $1.5 billion. Delek US Holdings Inc (DK, Financial) has a slightly higher market cap of $1.72 billion, followed by Delek Logistics Partners LP (DKL, Financial) at $1.83 billion. CrossAmerica Partners LP (CAPL, Financial) trails with a market cap of $839.428 million, showcasing the competitive nature of the Oil & Gas industry.

Conclusion

In summary, World Kinect Corp's recent stock performance reflects a modest undervaluation according to GF Value, with a notable gain over the past three months despite a short-term dip. The company's profitability metrics are robust, with a strong Profitability Rank and operating margin. Growth rates in revenue per share are impressive, although EPS growth rates indicate potential areas for improvement. The investment by major holders underscores a vote of confidence in WKC's future. Finally, when juxtaposed with its competitors, WKC maintains a competitive market position, suggesting a stable foothold within the industry.

Survey

