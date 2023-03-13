Q4 2022 Saudi Arabian Oil Co Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 13, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to Saudi Aramco's Full Year 2022 Results Call. We'll be holding a Question and answer session following the presentation. (Operator Instructions)



I should now hand over to Mr. Fergus MacLeod to begin.



Fergus MacLeod - Saudi Arabian Oil Company - Head of IR



Hello, and welcome to this audio webcast discussing Saudi Aramco's full year 2022 results. I'm Fergus MacLeod, and before we begin, I have a few personal remarks. This is the final earnings call that I will be attending, as I'm retiring after 6 years as Senior Vice President of Investor Relations. It's been a great honor and privilege to have served as Saudi Aramco's first-ever Head of Investor Relations, setting up the function and executing the IPO. We've established an excellent Investor Relations team of whom we're all very proud.



And now I'm happy to be handing over to the capable hands of my successor, Peter Hutton.



Peter?



Peter Hutton -



Thank you, Fergus. Our webcast today will comprise a presentation, followed by a question-and