Q1 2023 Saudi Arabian Oil Co Earnings Call Transcript

May 09, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to Saudi Aramco's Q1 2023 Results Call. We'll be holding a question-and-answer session following the presentation. (Operator Instructions)



I shall now hand over to Mr. Peter Hutton to begin.



Peter Hutton -



Hello, and welcome to this audio webcast discussing Saudi Aramco's First Quarter 2023 Results. I'm Peter Hutton, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations at Aramco. Our webcast today will comprise a presentation followed by a question-and-answer session, and we anticipate the entire call lasting up to an hour.



It gives me great pleasure to be joined today by Amin Nasser, President and CEO; and Ziad Al-Murshed, Executive Vice President and CFO. I would also like to remind you that this webcast and conference call are being recorded and to draw your attention to this cautionary statement.



During today's presentation, we may make forward-looking statements that refer to estimates, plans and expectations. Actual results and outcomes could differ materially due to factors we note on this slide. Please also refer to our regulatory