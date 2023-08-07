Half Year 2023 Saudi Arabian Oil Co Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 07, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the Saudi Aramco's Half Year 2023 Results call. (Operator Instructions)



I shall now hand over to Mr. Peter Hutton to begin.



Peter Hutton -



Hello, and welcome to this audio webcast discussing Saudi Aramco's half year 2023 results. I'm Peter Hutton, Head of Investor Relations at Aramco. And it gives me great pleasure to be joined today by our CEO, Amin Nasser; and CFO, Ziad Al-Murshed. Our webcast today will comprise a presentation followed by a question-and-answer session, and we anticipate the entire call lasting up to an hour.



I would also like to remind you that this webcast and conference call are being recorded and to draw your attention to this cautionary statement. During today's presentation, we may make forward-looking statements that refer to estimates, plans and expectations. Actual results and outcomes could differ materially due to factors we note in this slide. Please also refer to our regulatory filings and website for more details.



With that, I will now hand the call over to Amin.



Amin H. Nasser<