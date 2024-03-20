Garmin Ltd (GRMN, Financial) has recently been in the spotlight, drawing interest from investors and financial analysts due to its robust financial stance. With shares currently priced at $148.45, Garmin Ltd has witnessed a daily gain of 0%, marked against a three-month change of 17.73%. A thorough analysis, underlined by the GF Score, suggests that Garmin Ltd is well-positioned for substantial growth in the near future.

What Is the GF Score?

The GF Score is a stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus using five aspects of valuation, which has been found to be closely correlated to the long-term performances of stocks by backtesting from 2006 to 2021. The stocks with a higher GF Score generally generate higher returns than those with a lower GF Score. Therefore, when picking stocks, investors should invest in companies with high GF Scores. The GF Score ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 as the highest rank.

Each one of these components is ranked and the ranks also have positive correlation with the long term performances of stocks. The GF score is calculated using the five key aspects of analysis. Through backtesting, we know that each of these key aspects has a different impact on the stock price performance. Thus, they are weighted differently when calculating the total score. With high ranks in financial strength, profitability, growth, and momentum, but a lower GF Value rank, GuruFocus assigned Garmin Ltd the GF Score of 92 out of 100, which signals the highest outperformance potential.

Understanding Garmin Ltd Business

Garmin Ltd, with a market cap of $28.47 billion and sales of $5.23 billion, is a leading name in GPS-enabled hardware and software across five verticals: fitness, outdoors, auto, aviation, and marine. The company's operating margin stands at a healthy 20.89%, showcasing its efficiency. Garmin Ltd's business model involves licensing mapping data to support its specialized hardware, catering to niche activities such as scuba diving and sailing. Operating in 100 countries, Garmin Ltd leverages both distributor networks and original equipment manufacturer relationships to sell its products.

Financial Strength Breakdown

According to the Financial Strength rating, Garmin Ltd's robust balance sheet exhibits resilience against financial volatility, reflecting prudent management of capital structure. With an Altman Z-Score of 13.1, Garmin Ltd exhibits a strong defense against financial distress, highlighting its robust financial stability. With a favorable Debt-to-Revenue ratio of 0.02, Garmin Ltd's strategic handling of debt solidifies its financial health.

Profitability Rank Breakdown

The Profitability Rank shows Garmin Ltd's impressive standing among its peers in generating profit. The Piotroski F-Score confirms Garmin Ltd's solid financial situation based on Joseph Piotroski's nine-point scale, which measures a company's profitability, funding and operating efficiency. Garmin Ltd's strong Predictability Rank of 4.5 stars out of five underscores its consistent operational performance, providing investors with increased confidence.

Growth Rank Breakdown

Ranked highly in Growth, Garmin Ltd demonstrates a strong commitment to expanding its business. The company's 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate is 7.7%, which outperforms better than 60.16% of 2,332 companies in the Hardware industry. Moreover, Garmin Ltd has seen a robust increase in its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) over the past few years. Specifically, the three-year growth rate stands at 2.4, and the rate over the past five years is 6.8. This trend accentuates the company's continued capability to drive growth.

Next Steps

Considering Garmin Ltd's financial strength, profitability, and growth metrics, the GF Score highlights the firm's unparalleled position for potential outperformance. With a solid foundation and a clear trajectory for expansion, Garmin Ltd stands out as a compelling investment opportunity. Investors seeking to capitalize on such robust financial health and growth prospects would do well to consider Garmin Ltd as a part of their portfolio.

