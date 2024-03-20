West Pharmaceutical Services Inc (WST, Financial) has recently been in the spotlight, drawing interest from investors and financial analysts due to its robust financial stance. With shares currently priced at $383.22, West Pharmaceutical Services Inc has witnessed a daily gain of 1.38%, marked against a three-month change of 6.01%. A thorough analysis, underlined by the GF Score, suggests that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc is well-positioned for substantial growth in the near future.

What Is the GF Score?

The GF Score is a stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus using five aspects of valuation, which has been found to be closely correlated to the long-term performances of stocks by backtesting from 2006 to 2021. The stocks with a higher GF Score generally generate higher returns than those with a lower GF Score. Therefore, when picking stocks, investors should invest in companies with high GF Scores. The GF Score ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 as the highest rank.

Each one of these components is ranked and the ranks also have positive correlation with the long term performances of stocks. The GF score is calculated using the five key aspects of analysis. Through backtesting, we know that each of these key aspects has a different impact on the stock price performance. Thus, they are weighted differently when calculating the total score. With high ranks in financial strength, profitability, and growth, and a slightly lower yet solid GF Value rank, GuruFocus assigned West Pharmaceutical Services Inc the GF Score of 94 out of 100, which signals the highest outperformance potential.

Understanding West Pharmaceutical Services Inc Business

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc, with a market cap of $28.09 billion and sales of $2.95 billion, is a key supplier to firms in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and generic drug industries. Based in Pennsylvania, U.S., the company specializes in elastomer-based packaging components (including stoppers, seals, and plungers), non-glass containment solutions, and auto-injectors for injectable drugs. Operating with two segments: proprietary products (about 80% of total revenue) and contract-manufactured products (about 20% of total revenue), it generates approximately 55% of its revenue from international markets and 45% from the United States. The company's operating margin stands at a healthy 23.98%.

Financial Strength Breakdown

According to the Financial Strength rating, West Pharmaceutical Services Inc's robust balance sheet exhibits resilience against financial volatility, reflecting prudent management of capital structure. The Interest Coverage ratio for West Pharmaceutical Services Inc stands impressively at 78.6, underscoring its strong capability to cover its interest obligations. With an Altman Z-Score of 20.59, West Pharmaceutical Services Inc exhibits a strong defense against financial distress, highlighting its robust financial stability. With a favorable Debt-to-Revenue ratio of 0.11, West Pharmaceutical Services Inc's strategic handling of debt solidifies its financial health.

Profitability Rank Breakdown

The Profitability Rank shows West Pharmaceutical Services Inc's impressive standing among its peers in generating profit. The company's Operating Margin has increased over the past five years, with the most recent figure at 23.98%. Furthermore, West Pharmaceutical Services Inc's Gross Margin has also seen a consistent rise over the past five years, indicating the company's growing proficiency in transforming revenue into profit.

Growth Rank Breakdown

Ranked highly in Growth, West Pharmaceutical Services Inc demonstrates a strong commitment to expanding its business. The company's 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate is 11.4%, which outperforms better than 59.61% of companies in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry. Moreover, West Pharmaceutical Services Inc has seen a robust increase in its EBITDA over the past few years, emphasizing the company's continued capability to drive growth.

Considering West Pharmaceutical Services Inc's financial strength, profitability, and growth metrics, the GF Score highlights the firm's unparalleled position for potential outperformance. Investors seeking to capitalize on such robust financial health and promising growth trajectory may find West Pharmaceutical Services Inc an attractive option. For those looking to explore further, GuruFocus Premium members can find more companies with strong GF Scores using the following screener link: GF Score Screen.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information.