Q3 2019 CMIC Holdings Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Wataru Mochizuki - CMIC HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. - CFO, Executive VP, Supervisory Manager of Administration & Support Unit and Corporate Director



Thank you for participating amidst your busy schedule today. My name is Wataru Mochizuki, Chief Financial Officer. Let me present the overview of consolidated financial results for the third quarter ended June 30, 2019, in accordance with the disclosed presentation materials.



Please take a look at this table for our business segments and group companies as of the end of June 2019. Our group consists of total 28 companies that include: CMIC HOLDINGS, a holding company; 25 consolidated subsidiaries, including 14 overseas affiliates; and 2 equity method-affiliated companies.



Here is a summary for the third quarter of the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019. To achieve sustainable growth in the health care and pharmaceutical industry at this time of change, CMIC group is pushing forward Project Phoenix. In addition, to achieve the mid- to long-term corporate value improvement of our group, 2019 to 2021 mid-term plan has started from this fiscal year that