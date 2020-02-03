Q1 2020 CMIC Holdings Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 03, 2020 / NTS GMT

Wataru Mochizuki - CMIC HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. - CFO, Executive VP, Supervisory Manager of Administration & Support Unit and Corporate Director



Thank you for joining the call amidst your busy schedule today. My name is Wataru Mochizuki, Chief Financial Officer of CMIC Holdings. Today, I would like to speak about the first financial results in accordance with the PowerPoint slide deck that is disclosed to you.



Please take a look at this table for business segments and group companies as of the end of December 2019. Our group consists of total 26 companies that include CMIC Holdings, a holding company, 23 consolidated subsidiaries and 2 equity-method affiliated companies.



Here is a summary for the first quarter ended December 31, 2019. To achieve sustainable growth in the healthcare and pharmaceutical industry at this time of change, CMIC Group is pushing forward Project Phoenix. To achieve the mid- to long-term corporate value improvement of our group, the midterm plan includes focus activity items such as acceleration of PVC model, expansion of globalization and creation of Healthcare