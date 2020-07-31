Q3 2020 CMIC Holdings Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 31, 2020 / NTS GMT

Wataru Mochizuki - CMIC HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. - CFO, Executive VP, Supervisory Manager of Administration & Support Unit and Corporate Director



Thank you for joining the call amidst your busy schedule today. My name is Wataru Mochizuki, and I'm CFO of CMIC Holdings. Today, I'd like to speak about the financial results for the third quarter, referring to the slides posted on our website at 3:30 today.



Please take a look at this table for our business segment and group companies as of the end of June 2020. Our group consists of total 26 companies that include CMIC Holdings, a holding company; 23 consolidated subsidiaries, including 12 overseas affiliates; and 2 equity method affiliated companies.



In the third quarter, CMIC Holdings Company established CMIC Bio Company, a fully owned subsidiary that offers contract development and manufacturing organization services for biopharmaceutical drug substance. CMIC Bio started its operations in July.



Here is a summary for the third quarter of the fiscal year ending September 30, 2020. To achieve sustainable growth and corporate value