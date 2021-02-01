Q1 2021 CMIC Holdings Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 01, 2021 / NTS GMT

Unidentified Company Representative -



Thank you all for joining the conference call today. We are now starting the CMIC Holdings Financial Results Presentation meeting for the first quarter of fiscal year ending September 30, 2021.



Today, our CFO, Wataru Mochizuki, will speak about the financial results overview, followed by a Q&A session.



We are scheduled to end at 5:15 p.m. The video recording of this call will later be posted on our IR website and available to view on demand.



Now we'd like to have our CFO, Mochizuki, explain the financial results for the first quarter.



Wataru Mochizuki - CMIC HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. - CFO, Executive VP, Supervisory Manager of Administration & Support Unit and Corporate Director



I am Mochizuki, CFO. I'd like to explain the financial results overview for the first quarter of fiscal year ending September 2021 that were disclosed at 3:30 p.m. today.



Please take a look at this table for our business segments and corresponding group companies as of the end of December 2020. Our group consists of total