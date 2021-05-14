Q2 2021 CMIC Holdings Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 14, 2021 / NTS GMT

Wataru Mochizuki - CMIC HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. - CFO & Corporate Director



Hello, I am Mochizuki, and I will be giving an overview of financial results for the second quarter of the fiscal year ending September 30, 2021. This table shows our business segments and corresponding group companies as of the end of March 2021. CMIC Group consists of 26 companies in total, which include