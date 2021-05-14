Q2 2021 CMIC Holdings Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 14, 2021 / NTS GMT
Operator
Thank you very much for taking time out of your busy schedule and joining the conference call today. We are now starting the CMIC Holdings Second Quarter Financial Results Presentation meeting. Today, we have CEO, Kazuo Nakamura; COO, Keiko Oishi; and CFO, Wataru Mochizuki with us. First of all, CFO Mochizuki will speak about an overview of financial results; and then CEO, Nakamura, will present developments on our business, followed by a Q&A session.
We're scheduled to end at 11:00 a.m. The video recording of this call will be posted later on CMIC's IR web page and be available to view on demand.
Now our CFO, Mochizuki, will explain our overview of financial results.
Wataru Mochizuki - CMIC HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. - CFO & Corporate Director
Hello, I am Mochizuki, and I will be giving an overview of financial results for the second quarter of the fiscal year ending September 30, 2021. This table shows our business segments and corresponding group companies as of the end of March 2021. CMIC Group consists of 26 companies in total, which include
