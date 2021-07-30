Jul 30, 2021 / NTS GMT
Operator
Thank you very much for taking time out of your busy schedule and joining the conference call today. We are now starting the CMIC Holdings Third Quarter Financial Results Presentation Meeting. Today, our CFO, Wataru Mochizuki, who will explain the financial results overview.
We are scheduled to end at 5:45 p.m. after the Q&A session. The video recording of this call will be posted later on CMIC's IR web page and be available to be viewed on demand. Now our CFO, Wataru Mochizuki, will explain an overview of financial results.
Wataru Mochizuki - CMIC HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. - CFO & Corporate Director
Hello. I am Mochizuki, and I'll be giving an overview of financial results for the third quarter of the fiscal year ending September 30, 2021. This table shows the business segments and corresponding group companies as of the end of June 2021. CMIC Group consists of 25 companies in total, which includes CMIC Holdings that is a holding company, 24 consolidated subsidiaries, including 13 from overseas.
In this term, CMIC Group is executing the focused
Q3 2021 CMIC Holdings Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 30, 2021 / NTS GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...