Q3 2021 CMIC Holdings Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 30, 2021 / NTS GMT

Operator



Thank you very much for taking time out of your busy schedule and joining the conference call today. We are now starting the CMIC Holdings Third Quarter Financial Results Presentation Meeting. Today, our CFO, Wataru Mochizuki, who will explain the financial results overview.



We are scheduled to end at 5:45 p.m. after the Q&A session. The video recording of this call will be posted later on CMIC's IR web page and be available to be viewed on demand. Now our CFO, Wataru Mochizuki, will explain an overview of financial results.



Wataru Mochizuki - CMIC HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. - CFO & Corporate Director



Hello. I am Mochizuki, and I'll be giving an overview of financial results for the third quarter of the fiscal year ending September 30, 2021. This table shows the business segments and corresponding group companies as of the end of June 2021. CMIC Group consists of 25 companies in total, which includes CMIC Holdings that is a holding company, 24 consolidated subsidiaries, including 13 from overseas.



In this term, CMIC Group is executing the focused