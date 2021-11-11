Nov 11, 2021 / NTS GMT
Presentation
Nov 11, 2021 / NTS GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Kazuo Nakamura
CMIC HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. - Founder, Chairman, CEO & Head of Strategy Planning Unit
* Wataru Mochizuki
CMIC HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. - CFO & Corporate Director
=====================
Operator
Thank you very much for taking time out of your busy schedule and joining the conference call today. We are now starting the CMIC Holdings financial results presentation meeting. Today, we have CEO, Kazuo Nakamura; COO, Keiko Oishi; and CFO Wataru Mochizuki with us.
First of all, CFO Mochizuki will speak about an overview of financial results, and then CEO, Nakamura, will present developments about our business, followed by a Q&A session. We are scheduled to end at 12:00 after the Q&A session. The video recording of this call will be posted later on CMIC's IR web page and be available to view on demand.
Now our CFO, Wataru Mochizuki, will explain an overview of financial results.
Wataru Mochizuki<
Full Year 2021 CMIC Holdings Co Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript
Nov 11, 2021 / NTS GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...