Nov 11, 2021 / NTS GMT

Presentation

Nov 11, 2021 / NTS GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Kazuo Nakamura

CMIC HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. - Founder, Chairman, CEO & Head of Strategy Planning Unit

* Wataru Mochizuki

CMIC HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. - CFO & Corporate Director



=====================

Operator



Thank you very much for taking time out of your busy schedule and joining the conference call today. We are now starting the CMIC Holdings financial results presentation meeting. Today, we have CEO, Kazuo Nakamura; COO, Keiko Oishi; and CFO Wataru Mochizuki with us.



First of all, CFO Mochizuki will speak about an overview of financial results, and then CEO, Nakamura, will present developments about our business, followed by a Q&A session. We are scheduled to end at 12:00 after the Q&A session. The video recording of this call will be posted later on CMIC's IR web page and be available to view on demand.



Now our CFO, Wataru Mochizuki, will explain an overview of financial results.



Wataru Mochizuki<