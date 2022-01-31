Q1 2022 CMIC Holdings Co Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript

Jan 31, 2022 / NTS GMT

Presentation

Jan 31, 2022 / NTS GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Wataru Mochizuki

CMIC HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. - CFO & Corporate Director



=====================

Operator



Thank you very much for taking time out of your busy schedule and joining the conference call today. We are now starting the CMIC Holdings First Quarter 2022 Financial Results Presentation Meeting. Today, our CFO, Wataru Mochizuki, will explain the financial results review. We are scheduled to end at 5:45 p.m. after the Q&A session. The video recording of this call will be posted later on CMIC's IR web page and be available to view on demand.



Now our CFO, Wataru Mochizuki, will explain an overview of financial results.



Wataru Mochizuki - CMIC HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. - CFO & Corporate Director



Hello. I am Mochizuki. First of all, I would like to express my appreciation to all the medical personnel and local government officials who are working hard to combat the spread of the COVID omicron strain. I would