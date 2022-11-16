Nov 16, 2022 / NTS GMT

Presentation

Nov 16, 2022 / NTS GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Kazuo Nakamura

CMIC HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. - Founder, Chairman, CEO & Division Director of Healthcare Revolution Business

* Wataru Mochizuki

CMIC HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. - CFO & Corporate Director



=====================

Operator



Thank you very much for taking time out of your busy schedule and joining the conference call today. We are now starting the CMIC Holdings 2020 Financial Results Presentation Meeting. Today, we have CEO, Kazuo Nakamura, COO, Keiko Oishi and CFO Wataru Mochizuki with us. First of all, our CFO, Wataru Mochizuki will explain the financial results and then CEO Nakamura will present the future outlook of our business, followed by a Q&A session. We are scheduled to end at 2:00 pm after the Q&A session. The video recording of this call will be posted later on CMIC's IR and will be available to view on demand.



Now our CFO Wataru Mochizuki will explain an overview of financial results.



Wataru