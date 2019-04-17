Full Year 2019 Ichigo Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 17, 2019 / NTS GMT

Scott Anderberg Callon - Ichigo Inc. - Chairman & Representative Statutory Executive Officer



Hi, this is Scott Callon. Thank you, everybody, very much for joining. We really appreciate your time. I'm joined today by Ped Fujita, who is our REIT Independent Director, and Dan Morisaku from our Finance department.



I am working off of materials that we have on our website called FY '19/2 fiscal year February 2019 Full Year Corporate Presentation. So let's go at it. A lot of content today. So I'm going to go fast and choose some slots. So during the Q&A, feel -- please feel free to pick up any areas that you want to focus on. So let's begin.



Page 7 shows the FY '19/2 summary. We continue to have stock earnings that are over 2x our fixed expenses, it gives us an ongoing structural profitability that's really important. You can on the right side of page, we've been growing stock earnings across all segments, in particular, a very big move in Clean Energy in the last year.



Bottom left points to the Power Up 2019 midterm plan MTP achievement. We beat all KPI targets. Over a 3 year