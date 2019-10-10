Q2 2020 Ichigo Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 10, 2019 / NTS GMT

Scott Anderberg Callon - Ichigo Inc. - Chairman & Representative Statutory Executive Officer



Hi, everybody. This is Scott Callon. Thank you so much for joining us. We're grateful for your time. I'm on the call with [Ted Fujita], who is our Lead Independent Director; and Martin Fackler, our Head of Global IR.



I'm working off of the FY20/2 H1 Corporate Presentation, which is on our website. So this is Ichigo's first half earnings call.



Let me go directly to the content. Page 7 shows the 20/2, the first half summary. We continued to generate stock earnings well above our fixed expenses. So we're structurally profitable. Stock earnings are growing. Asset Management has grown. Sustainable Real Estate has grown. Clean Energy is off a little bit this year based on a tax effect and actually adverse weather. We expect to be able to produce a lot of solar power in -- during the summer, and we actually had quite a cloud in typhoon season. So we're off a little bit. But Clean Energy is very much on track. I won't go into detail here, this is kind of a highlight, because I'll go into those details as