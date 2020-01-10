Q3 2020 Ichigo Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 10, 2020 / NTS GMT

Scott Anderberg Callon - Ichigo Inc. - Chairman & Representative Statutory Executive Officer



Hi, this is Scott Callon. Thank you, everybody, for joining today. We really appreciate your time.



I'm working off of the FY20/2, so February 2020 Q3 corporate presentation that is on our website. So let's dive into it.



Turning to Page 7. We have a summary of -- I mean it's a summary, so I'm not going to go through it in detail. But some key elements here are that the earnings model is really very durable. We have -- we're structurally profitable. We have stock earnings, so baked in earnings that are more than double our fixed expenses.



On the right-hand side, we point to our stock earnings. One of the things that we've done from this year is we've gotten much more careful about trying to be tax-efficient for all of you, for our shareholders and investors, which is to say, we've come to focus much more on any and all opportunities to generate cash and to use a tax shield in the form of depreciation. So one of the things that's happening this year is we're getting a hit to EPS because we