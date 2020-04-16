Full Year 2020 Ichigo Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 16, 2020 / NTS GMT

Scott Anderberg Callon - Ichigo Inc. - Chairman & Representative Statutory Executive Officer



Hi. This is Scott Callon. Thank you, everybody, for joining today. It's an incredible difficult time in the world, so we're grateful for your time. And we hope that you and your families and your colleagues are all very well.



So let me go off of the presentation we have put on the web, our FY '20/2 until February -- FY 2020 full year corporate earnings presentation. I'll start on Page 8, which is the summary page, and we'll touch upon some key features and key outcomes from this year.



We continue to have a very durable earnings model with stock earnings substantially above our fixed expenses. Stock earnings, you'll see that we've started including depreciation in our stock earnings. I'll go into more detail on this, but for a couple of years, we've increasingly focused on trying to drive as much cash earning power from the business. That shows up in -- primarily in us taking assets and putting them into the fixed asset category in order for us to get the depreciation allowance. So we are a