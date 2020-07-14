Q1 2021 Ichigo Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 14, 2020 / NTS GMT
Scott Anderberg Callon - Ichigo Inc. - Chairman & Representative Statutory Executive Officer
Hi, everybody. This is Scott Callon. Thank you so much for joining today. We're really grateful for your time. I'm here also with Dan Morisaku, who is Senior Director and Finance and our Head of Global IR. I will be working off of a presentation that's on our website entitled FY21/2 February 2021 Q1 Corporate Presentation. So let's get into it.
Turning to Page 2. This is an incredibly difficult time in the world. We expressed our deepest condolences to all of those going through this incredibly difficult period from COVID. And on top of that, as you know, in Japan, there's been just an enormous amount of destruction, particularly in the south. We wish our deepest condolences to all of those affected globally. And we hope that we can all get through this as soon as possible.
Let's go on to the presentation itself. Page 8 is the Q1 summary. This is -- continues to be a very low visibility earnings environment and a very difficult period. Despite that, as you can see on the far left, despite
Jul 14, 2020 / NTS GMT
