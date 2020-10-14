Q2 2021 Ichigo Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 14, 2020 / NTS GMT

Scott Anderberg Callon - Ichigo Inc. - Chairman & Representative Statutory Executive Officer



Hi, everybody. This is Scott Callon. Thank you so much for joining today. I'm in a room with my Japanese colleagues wearing a mask. So hopefully you can still understand me despite the mask.



Joining us on the call are Tet Fujita, our Lead Independent Director; and Dan Morisaku, our Senior Manager and Finance and our Head of Global IR.



I'm working off of our FY 21/2. So February '21 fiscal year corporate presentation, that's on the website. Let's go at it. Starting with page 8. It was a relatively light quarter. That's a little bit because of COVID impact, but -- and -- but discounting that, it's primarily because we have stock earnings, we can see on the page, and then we have variability on our full earnings.



So Q2 was a little light. Q3, we're bigger. We've already announced, we did a large transaction of residential sales that will be contributing in Q3. You can see that we continue to, despite this overwhelming, unprecedented, incredibly difficult pandemic that we're all suffering