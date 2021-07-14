Q1 2022 Ichigo Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 14, 2021 / NTS GMT

Scott Anderberg Callon - Ichigo Inc. - Chairman & Representative Statutory Executive Officer



Hi, everybody. I'm Scott Callon, Chairman of Ichigo. I'm joined by Dan Morisaku, who is a senior member of finance team and our Head of Global IR. I'll be working off of a presentation that's on our website, FY 2022, so the February 2022 Q1 Corporate Presentation.



Somebody [up and down] the screen for me? [So it's yes]. All right. Let's get going. It's important. This is our first time doing Zoom meeting. Hopefully, it's going to go well.



All right. Let's start on Page 8, FY 2022/2 Q1 Summary. It actually was a pretty light quarter from an earnings perspective with actually, from a business perspective, a very good quarter. We think Q2 will be a little light also. But there's clearly a major change in the market environment. It's going to be, we think, very productive for us from an earnings perspective. And you'll see results primarily in the second half of this year.



We continue to have a very slow hotel earnings recovery because of COVID. We are running at 30% of revenues, so down 70