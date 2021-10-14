Oct 14, 2021 / NTS GMT
Presentation
Oct 14, 2021 / NTS GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Dan Morisaku
* Scott Anderberg Callon
Ichigo Inc. - Chairman & Representative Statutory Executive Officer
* Tetsuya Fujita
Ichigo Inc. - Lead Independent Director
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Gregoire Brillaud
=====================
Scott Anderberg Callon - Ichigo Inc. - Chairman & Representative Statutory Executive Officer
So thank you, everybody, for joining. My name is Scott Callon, I'm the Chairman of Ichigo. We're really grateful for your time. I'm joined today by Tet Fujita, who is our Lead Independent Director.
Tetsuya Fujita - Ichigo Inc. - Lead Independent Director
Yes. Hello, everybody. I'm the Independent External Board Member and the Chairman of Audit Committee. So normally, I keep very quiet. But if you have any questions, please address to me. I'm very happy to answer any questions as I stand
Q2 2022 Ichigo Inc Earnings Presentation Transcript
Oct 14, 2021 / NTS GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...